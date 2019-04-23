Turkish government: Armenia fears opening archives from 1915

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia is afraid to open its archives from 1915, since this will lead to the whole world receiving evidence of the events of 1915 not being an "Armenian genocide", but, on the contrary, an extermination and genocide of the Muslim population of the Ottoman Empire by Armenian gangs, the Turkish government told Trend.

The Turkish government noted that Ankara appealed to Yerevan back in 2005 to open the archives from 1915 and create a joint independent committee for investigating the events of that period.

"If the events of 1915 would have really been an "Armenian genocide", Yerevan would be ready to open these archives," the government said.

It was noted that all claims of Armenians regarding the events of 1915 do not have a legal basis.

"There are thousands of facts documented in the archives of Turkey about how Armenian gangs, with the support of external forces, killed civilians in the provinces of Agri, Kars, Erzurum and Van, and also killed Turkish government officials during the times of the Ottoman Empire," the Turkish government said.

It was also noted that, in contrast to Turkey, hostility and hatred for the Turks still remain in Armenia.

“While not a single Turk lives in Armenia, Armenians live in Turkey in peace and without any problems. Multinationality is one of the main assets of Turkey,” the government said.

The Turkish government also expressed regret that Armenia still remains enslaved by its lobby, which is a puppet in the hands of a number of states.

“All actions of the Armenian lobby against Turkey harm, first and foremost, the interests of Armenians who live in poverty in Armenia itself. The authorities of Armenia, instead of thinking about earning money on the “genocide” industry, should think about the future of their people,” the Turkish government said.

If the Armenian lobby believes that it can somehow put pressure on Ankara by influencing the parliaments of Western countries, then it is greatly mistaken, the government noted.

"Yerevan will simply not be able to normalize relations with Ankara by making claims about the so-called Armenian genocide,” the Turkish government said.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

News.Az

News.Az