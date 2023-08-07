Turkish government to discuss Azerbaijan and Armenia normalization possess

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting of the Turkish government will take place today, News.az reports.

The meeting, chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will discuss issues of domestic and foreign policy.

One of the topics to be discussed at the meeting will be the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Türkiye. The agenda of the meeting will include the situation in the South Caucasus and the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Among the main topics of discussion will also be the revival of the Black Sea grain initiative, as well as consistent attacks on the Koran in some Western countries, in particular in Sweden, and the fight against terrorism.

In addition, information will be provided on the work done in the province of Kahramanmarash over the past six months after the earthquake.

News.Az