Turkish, Greek presidents stress importance of improving bilateral relations

The presidents of Türkiye and Greece on Thursday stressed the importance of improving bilateral relations between their countries, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Athens, Katerina Sakellaropoulou drew attention to the ongoing rapprochement between the two countries, and said: “It is more necessary than ever for Greece and Türkiye to work together to strengthen cooperation, to promote the International Law and the well-being of the wider region.”

She also expressed hope that today’s Greek-Turkish 5th High-level Cooperation Council would be productive.

Erdogan, for his part, stressed that his visit to Athens would contribute to further improving relations between the two countries.

He said that increasing the bilateral trade volume to $10 billion is one of the goals.

News.Az