Turkish health ministry refutes media allegations about COVID outbreaks in resort areas

Turkey’s Health Ministry has refuted media allegations about coronavirus outbreaks in the country's resorts, according to TASS. 

"Reports about coronavirus outbreaks in Turkey’s resort regions are not true. Growths of new cases were registered only in Ankara, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Konya, and Istanbul," a ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

A number of Russian mass media outlets reported earlier citing Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca that outbreaks of the coronavirus infection had been registered in the country’s resort areas.


