Turkish intel ‘neutralizes’ senior YPG/PKK terrorist in northern Syria

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) "neutralized" a senior YPG/PKK terrorist who was responsible for supplying heavy weapons to the terror group, intelligence sources said Thursday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Fahrettin Tolun, codenamed Hayri Serhat, was “neutralized” in the Rmelan region in northern Syria, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

According to the sources, Tolun was wanted with an Interpol red notice and had been active in supplying heavy weapons to terrorist group in Syria, Iran and Iraq since 1992.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

