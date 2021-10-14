Turkish intelligence busts Iranian espionage network in eastern Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and police busted an Iranian espionage network in eastern Turkey, security sources said on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The eight-member network that included two Iranian agents were caught in a joint operation conducted by MIT and police on Sept. 24.

The Iranian intelligence officers were found to be trying to create a network with a budget of $30,000 in Turkey’s Van province to abduct a former Iranian soldier, identified only by the initials M.A., to Iran.

The members of the network, who were followed closely by MIT, was ordered by Iranian Intelligence officers to offer M.A.’s wife $10,000 to help them in abduction.

It was found that the wife, identified only by the initials M.E., was threatened by the network that her family living in Iran will be harmed if she refused.

The MIT and police caught the network members red-handed after they were sent to Van to abduct M.A to Iran via vehicle.

At around 9.00 p.m. local time on Sept. 24, a Turkish citizen, identified by initials M.E.A, and an Iranian citizen, identified as S.S., who tried to enter the residence to kidnap the former Iranian soldier, were arrested.

In the ongoing operation, six other Turkish citizens were also caught.

