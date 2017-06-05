Turkish interior ministry issues denaturalization notice for Gülen

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gülen is accused of masterminding the July 2016 failed coup attempt and has been residing in Pennsylvania since 1999.

The Turkish Interior Ministry on June 5 issued a notice of denaturalization for a total of 130 people including U.S.-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gülen and some Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) deputies, private broadcaster CNN Türk has reported.

Gülen is accused of masterminding the July 2016 failed coup attempt and has been residing in Pennsylvania since 1999.

The HDP deputies who have been issued denaturalization were Tuğba Hezer Öztürk and Faysal Sarıyıldız along with former deputy Özdal Üçer.

They will be stripped of their citizenship unless they return to the country within three months.

In addition, suspects who had been sought over their links to the Fethullahist Terror Organization (FETÖ), the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) were also named on the denaturalization list.

Ankara says FETÖ is behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

News.Az

News.Az