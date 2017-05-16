Turkish Interior Ministry publishes book on PKK/PYD

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Interior has released a book online that reveals the links between the PKK terrorist organization and its Syrian extension, the PYD.

The book -- titled “PKK/KCK Terrorist Organization’s Extension in Syria: PYD-YPG” -- traces the links between the two groups, which were formed during the PKK’s presence in Syria between 1978 and 1998, according to Anadolu Agency.

The main objective of the 68-pages long book is to debunk the perception that the PYD is any different from the PKK terror group.

The book has been published in Turkish and English.

According to the book, the PKK/PYD “seeks to give the impression of being an organization that fights against Daesh…”

The PKK and PYD terror groups have the same targets, structure and function, it said.

The Interior Ministry’s book reiterated that the PYD is the PKK/KCK terror group’s extension in Syria.

“The PYD was established at the 8th congress of the PKK, upon the orders of the instigator, Abdullah Ocalan,” it said.

It added the decisions to restructure the terror group in Iran, Iraq and Syria alongside Turkey were taken on Oct. 17, 2003, from Imrali jail where Ocalan remains imprisoned.

The book termed terrorism as a crime against humanity. “No matter who is targeted by terrorism, it is a crime against humanity.

“It is obvious that terrorist activities of both the PKK/ KCK and the PYD/YPG will cause harm to other countries besides Turkey and Syria due to the nature of terrorism.”

