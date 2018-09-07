Turkish, Iranian presidents meet in Tehran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani met Friday ahead of a summit on Syria in the capital Tehran.

The bilateral meeting came before the start of the trilateral summit between leaders of Turkey, Russia, and Iran, Anadolu Agency reports.

During the trilateral meeting, Erdogan, Rouhani, and Russia's Vladimir Putin will discuss joint efforts as part of the Astana process and political efforts for finding a lasting solution to the Syrian conflict.

Following the summit, the leaders will hold a joint news conference.

