Turkish, Iranian presidents meet in Tehran

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

The meeting took place behind closed doors.

The Turkish president arrived in the Iranian capital late Monday, leading a big delegation, which also included several ministers from his cabinet.

He received an official welcome from Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday at the Saadabad Palace.

Erdogan is scheduled to attend the seventh meeting of the Iran-Turkey Supreme Cooperation Council.

