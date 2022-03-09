Turkish, Israeli presidents meet in Ankara
- 09 Mar 2022 14:10
- 10 Jul 2024 17:45
- 171305
- Region
- Share https://news.az/news/turkish-israeli-presidents-meet-in-ankara Copied
Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday welcomed his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog with an official ceremony in Ankara, News.Az reports.
Following the official welcome ceremony, a one-on-one meeting between the Turkish and Israeli presidents kicked off.
The heads of state are also scheduled to hold a joint press conference.
Isaac Herzog became the first Israeli president to visit Turkiye in 14 years.