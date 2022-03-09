Turkish, Israeli presidents meet in Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday welcomed his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog with an official ceremony in Ankara, News.Az reports.

Following the official welcome ceremony, a one-on-one meeting between the Turkish and Israeli presidents kicked off.

The heads of state are also scheduled to hold a joint press conference.

Isaac Herzog became the first Israeli president to visit Turkiye in 14 years.

News.Az