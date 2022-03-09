Yandex metrika counter

Turkish, Israeli presidents meet in Ankara

Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday welcomed his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog with an official ceremony in Ankara, News.Az reports.

Following the official welcome ceremony, a one-on-one meeting between the Turkish and Israeli presidents kicked off.

The heads of state are also scheduled to hold a joint press conference.

Isaac Herzog became the first Israeli president to visit Turkiye in 14 years.


