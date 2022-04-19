Turkish, Israeli presidents to hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold a phone conversation with his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday.

Cavusoglu made the announcement at a joint press conference with his Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

Asked about the ongoing tensions around Al-Aqsa Mosque, Cavusoglu said the Turkish president will discuss this issue with his Israeli counterpart in a phone call.

The minister did not close the date of the planned phone conversation between the Turkish and Israeli leaders.

