Turkish jets hit 12 Daesh targets in northern Syria

At least 12 Daesh targets were destroyed in northern Syria on Tuesday as part of Operation Euphrates Shield, according to the Turkish military, APA reports quoting AA.

In a statement, Turkish General Staff said that Turkish jets hit at least 12 Daesh targets located in northern Syria's Qabbasin, Suflaniah and Bzaghah regions and destroyed three shelters and nine defense positions, command and control facilities.

The operation is a part of Turkish-led Operation Euphrates Shield, which began in late August to improve security, support coalition forces, and eliminate the terror threat along Turkey's border using Free Syrian Army fighters backed by Turkish artillery and jets.

News.Az

