Turkish jets hit PKK targets in northern Iraq
Turkish jets destroyed weapon emplacements, shelters and ammunitions depots used by PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Anadolu Agency cited the Turkish Defense Ministry as saying on Thursday.
In a Twitter post, the ministry said Turkish jets conducted airstrikes on Wednesday in Zap, Metina, Avasin-Basyan and Gara regions of northern Iraq.
In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.
News.Az