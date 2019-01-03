Turkish jets hit PKK targets in northern Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish jets destroyed weapon emplacements, shelters and ammunitions depots used by PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Anadolu Agency cited the Turkish Defense Ministry as saying on Thursday.

In a Twitter post, the ministry said Turkish jets conducted airstrikes on Wednesday in Zap, Metina, Avasin-Basyan and Gara regions of northern Iraq.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.

