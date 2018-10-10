Turkish jets hit terrorist PKK targets in N.Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish army carries out anti-terror operations in Zap and Hakurk regions of northern Iraq

Turkish airstrikes destroyed terrorist group PKK’s weapon emplacements, shelters and hide-outs in northern Iraq, Anadolu Agency cited the Turkish military as saying on Wednesday.

The Turkish Armed Forces said on its website that the army carried out anti-terror operations in Zap and Hakurk regions of northern Iraq.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

News.Az

