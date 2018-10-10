Yandex metrika counter

Turkish jets hit terrorist PKK targets in N.Iraq

  • Region
  • Share
Turkish jets hit terrorist PKK targets in N.Iraq

Turkish army carries out anti-terror operations in Zap and Hakurk regions of northern Iraq

Turkish airstrikes destroyed terrorist group PKK’s weapon emplacements, shelters and hide-outs in northern Iraq, Anadolu Agency cited the Turkish military as saying on Wednesday. 

The Turkish Armed Forces said on its website that the army carried out anti-terror operations in Zap and Hakurk regions of northern Iraq. 

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

News.Az 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      