Turkish jets neutralize 3 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

Turkish jets "neutralized" three PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday, Anadolu Agency reported.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The terrorists were neutralized in the Gara region in a joint operation of Turkish Armed Forces and the National Intelligence Service (MIT), the ministry said on Twitter.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq as a base to plan cross-border terrorist attacks on Turkey.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq.

In mid-July and late August, Turkey also launched Operation Claw-2 and Operation Claw-3 in northern Iraq with the same purpose.

The ongoing offensives have neutralized dozens of terrorists so far.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The terrorist YPG is the PKK's Syrian branch.

