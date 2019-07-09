Turkish jets ‘neutralize’ 3 PKK terrorists in N.Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish fighter jets “neutralized” three more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reported.

The terrorists were “neutralized” in the Haftanin and Metina regions as part of the airstrikes carried out in coordination with the Operation Claw, the ministry said in a statement.

Authorities often use the term “neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The airstrikes also destroyed weapon emplacements and shelters used by PKK terrorists, the statement said.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

News.Az

