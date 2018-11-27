Turkish jets 'neutralize' 4 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish military "neutralized" four PKK terrorists in northern Iraq's Zap and Metina regions, Anadolu Agency reported.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkish military's official Twitter account said the Turkish jets conducted airstrikes against PKK terrorists on Monday and Tuesday.

Weapon emplacements and ammunition depots belonging to the terror group were also destroyed during the airstrikes, it added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.

News.Az

