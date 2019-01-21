Turkish jets 'neutralize' 6 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least six PKK terrorists were "neutralized" on Sunday in northern Iraq, Anadolu Agency cited the Turkish Defense Ministry as announcing on Monday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

Airstrikes carried out in the Zap, Sinat-Haftanin and Hakurk regions neutralized terrorists plotting attacks on Turkish bases, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish jets also destroyed shelters and depots of the terrorists during the operation.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

News.Az

