Turkish jets 'neutralize' 6 terrorists in northern Iraq

Airstrikes also destroy weapon pit, shelters and ammunition depots

Turkish Armed Forces on Thursday "neutralized" six terrorists in air operations carried out in northern Iraq, Anadolu Agency cited the military as saying on Friday.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply that the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

In a Twitter post, the military said the airstrike was carried out in Gara and Metina regions, neutralizing the terrorists, who were reportedly plotting an attack on military bases.

Some weapon pits, shelters and ammunition depots used by the terror group were also destroyed in the airstrike.

Turkish airstrikes in this region mostly target PKK terrorists.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people.

