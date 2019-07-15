Turkish jets neutralize 8 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish fighter jets neutralized eight more PKK terrorists during a counter-terrorism operation carried out in northern Iraq, according to Turkey's National Defense Ministry, Daily Sabah reported.

The terrorists were neutralized in Metina region during the airstrikes conducted in coordination with Operation Claw, the ministry said in a Twitter post.

Authorities often use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The airstrikes also destroyed weapon emplacements and shelters used by PKK terrorists, the ministry said.

A total of 174 terrorists have been "neutralized" in northern Iraq since May 27, it added.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq. On Saturday, Turkey launched Operation Claw-2 as a follow-up on the successfully ongoing Claw-1 operation in the Hakurk area which revealed new information on terrorist activities, according to the ministry.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children.

News.Az

