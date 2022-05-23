Yandex metrika counter

Turkish, Latvian FMs discuss NATO bids by Sweden, Finland

Turkish, Latvian FMs discuss NATO bids by Sweden, Finland

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Monday had a phone conversation with his Latvian counterpart Edgars Rinkevics, News.Az reports citing the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The ministers discussed the applications of Sweden and Finland to join NATO.

Cavusoglu and Rinkevics also exchanged views on prospects of Turkiye-Latvia relations.


