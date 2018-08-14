Yandex metrika counter

Turkish lira edges up from record low on central bank pledge

  • World
  • Share
Turkish lira edges up from record low on central bank pledge

The Turkish lira pulled back on Tuesday from a record low of 7.24 a day earlier after the central bank pledged to provide liquidity in response to a meltdown which has unsettled global markets.

The lira TRYTOM=D3, which closed at 6.9 on Monday, has weakened 45 percent against the dollar this year, Reuters reports.

The lira also lost almost 10 percent on Monday, but concerns about it eased in Asian markets on Tuesday. It traded in a range of 6.86-6.9441 in Asia.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      