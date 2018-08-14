Turkish lira edges up from record low on central bank pledge

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish lira pulled back on Tuesday from a record low of 7.24 a day earlier after the central bank pledged to provide liquidity in response to a meltdown which has unsettled global markets.

The lira TRYTOM=D3, which closed at 6.9 on Monday, has weakened 45 percent against the dollar this year, Reuters reports.

The lira also lost almost 10 percent on Monday, but concerns about it eased in Asian markets on Tuesday. It traded in a range of 6.86-6.9441 in Asia.

News.Az

