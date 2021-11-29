Turkish media highlight Azerbaijani president’s visit to Ashgabat (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish media have widely covered President Ilham Aliyev`s visit to Ashgabat, his participation in the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) and bilateral meetings there.

The articles, published by Turkey’s leading news provider Anadolu Agency in different languages, highlighted many points from President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Ashgabat. The gas agreement signed between Azerbaijan, Iran and Turkmenistan was also among the important news.

DHA news agency, TRT Haber, Haber Global, TRT Avaz, CNN Türk TV channels, Sabah, Milliyet, Yeni Safak, Vatan newspapers and other influential media outlets described the Azerbaijani President’s visit to Ashgabat as an important milestone.

The articles and reports also highlighted the successful foreign policy of Azerbaijan and the country’s achievements in the economic sphere.

The Turkic speaking audience was broadly informed about the bilateral meetings of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi in Ashgabat.

