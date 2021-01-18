Turkish media highlight Azerbaijani president's visit to Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish media have widely covered Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev`s attending groundbreaking ceremonies for Fuzuli-Shusha highway on the 27th km of Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway and airport in Fuzuli district, as well as his visit to the city of Shusha.

Anadolu and IHA news agencies, TGRT, TRT news channels, as well as Sabah, Milliyet, Takvim, Star, Yeni Shafag and other influential media outlets have spread a number of articles, photos and video news highlighting the Azerbaijani President's visit.

The articles and reports featured key points from the speeches of President Ilham Aliyev, his important messages on sensitive issues. The reports also highlighted President Ilham Aliyev’s meeting with servicemen in the city of Shusha.

News.Az