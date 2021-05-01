Turkish media highlight President Ilham Aliyev’s response to USA over so-called “Armenian genocide”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey’s leading media outlets, including Anadolu, IHA news agencies, “TRT Haber”, “TRT Avaz”, “Haber turk”, “A Haber”, “Haber global” TV channels, as well as “Hurriyyet”, “Sabah”, “Aksham”, “Star” and “Milli gazete” newspapers have all published materials, highlighting a phone talk between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The Turkish media highlight the Azerbaijani president`s expressing his concern to Secretary Blinken over the statement made by US President Joe Biden on the so-called "Armenian genocide".

News.Az

