Turkish MFA: Armenia will always sustain losses

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia sustains and will continue to sustain losses.

The statement came from Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu who spoke at the international conference 'Khojaly genocide, crimes against humanity and terrorism'.

According to Cavusoglu, Turkey and Azerbaijan will continue to bring the true information about massacres in Khojaly to the world community.

Turkey will never forget the events in Khojaly, the minister said.

Khojaly massacres are a reality and they happened before the eyes of the whole world 25 years ago, Cavusoglu said adding that Armenia does not want to recognize the truth.

The Foreign Minister also noted that Turkey has been fighting for years against Armenian libel about the 1915 events.

News.Az

News.Az