Turkish MFA extends condolences over Khojaly genocide anniversary

Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement commemorating the 27th anniversary of the Khojaly massacre.

“On 26 February 1992, hundreds of Azerbaijani citizens including women and children were massacred, wounded, or taken hostages by the troops of Republic of Armenia during their attack on Khojaly town in Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region,” read the statement.

“As a result of this aggression against civilians and the Armenian occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan, more than a million Azerbaijanis became displaced from their homes and forced to live a refuge life in their homeland.”

“We strongly condemn this massacre and the ongoing occupation of the Azerbaijani territories by Armenia,” according to the statement.

“Turkey deeply commiserates with the Azerbaijani people over this massacre which they suffered 27 years ago in Khojaly, and sincerely shares their pain. We wish God’s mercy upon those who lost their lives in this massacre and extend our condolences to our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters,” the statement said.

