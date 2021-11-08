Turkish MFA issues statement on Azerbaijan’s Victory Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement on the occasion of November 8 – Azerbaijan’s Victory Day.

The statement refers to the great victory of Azerbaijan in the 44-day Patriotic War, News.Az reports.

"We congratulate Azerbaijan on its victory during the 44-day war, liberating the ancient capital of culture, Shusha, on November 8,” the ministry said, stressing that Azerbaijan used its right to liberate its occupied territories and reaffirmed its victory on the battlefield in a trilateral statement signed on November 10.

“It achieved the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions that have not been implemented for years. We are pleased that owing to this victory, one million IDP Azerbaijani brothers can return to their homeland. The Karabakh Victory not only liberated the occupied territories but also paved the way for lasting peace, stability, and cooperation in the region. Projects in the rapidly reconstructed Karabakh and East Zangazur regions, such as the Fuzuli International Airport and the Victory Road, are an indicator of Azerbaijan's strength. We share the joy and pride of Azerbaijan, with which we brought our relations to the level of alliance by signing the Shusha Declaration under the belief of 'two states, one nation'. Our cooperation with Azerbaijan will continue," added the ministry.

News.Az