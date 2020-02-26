Turkish MFA makes statement on 28th commemoration of the Khojaly massacre

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement on the 28th commemoration of the Khojaly massacre.

“On 26 February 1992, by the troops of Republic of Armenia during their attack in Khojaly town in Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region, 613 innocent Azerbaijani citizens including 106 women, 63 children and 70 elderly were brutally massacred, hundreds more were wounded. Also more than a thousand people were taken hostages. The fate of the missing people is still unknown today,” said the statement.

The statement noted that as a result of the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories including this inhuman aggression against civilians, more than a million Azerbaijanis displaced in their motherland, have become internal refugees. “Today, the twenty percent of Azerbaijani territories are under Armenian occupation.”

Turkey strongly condemns the Khojaly massacre and the ongoing occupation of the Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, according to the statement.

“We sympathize deeply with our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters over this massacre which they suffered 28 years ago and share their pain. We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives in this massacre and extend once again our most sincere condolences to all Azerbaijani people,” the statement said.

News.Az

