Turkish military conducts airstrikes in northern Iraq

According to the statement by the Turkish Defense Ministry, the air operation was conducted to “neutralize” PKK/KCK/PYD/YPG and other terrorist elements.

"The operation targeted housing facilities, shelters, caves, tunnels, and storage units used by terrorists that threaten our country, nation, and border security," it said.

In the planning and implementation stages of the operation, the statement said, Turkey exercised due caution to prevent civilian casualties and damage to civilian property, and to protect the environment.

Fahrettin Altun, Communications Director of Turkish Presidency, said in a Twitter post that a successful air operation targeted Sinjar and Mount Karacak, which are among the "important" centers of terror elements.

"This operation dealt a blow to terror and it was a message to terror supporters," he added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women and children. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

