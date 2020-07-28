Yandex metrika counter

Turkish military personnel in Azerbaijan for joint large-scale drills

Turkish military personnel in Azerbaijan for joint large-scale drills

Military personnel of the Turkish Armed Forces have arrived in Baku to take part in live fire joint large-scale tactical and flight-tactical exercises.

The exercises will involve military personnel, armored vehicles, artillery mounts and mortars, combat and transport helicopters of the Air Force, as well as Air Defense Units and Anti-Aircraft Missile Units of the Armies of the two countries.


