Turkish military personnel in Azerbaijan for joint large-scale drills
Military personnel of the Turkish Armed Forces have arrived in Baku to take part in live fire joint large-scale tactical and flight-tactical exercises.
The exercises will involve military personnel, armored vehicles, artillery mounts and mortars, combat and transport helicopters of the Air Force, as well as Air Defense Units and Anti-Aircraft Missile Units of the Armies of the two countries.