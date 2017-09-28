Turkish minister: Azerbaijani people's desire is a command for us

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey and Azerbaijan are fraternal countries that are in need of each other.

The statement came from Turkish Minister of National Defense Nurettin Canikli, APA reported.



“The Azerbaijani people’s desire is a command for us,” the minister stressed.



He added that Turkey and Azerbaijan join their forces in all areas.



“We act jointly in the defense industry area, too. The national weaponry systems of Azerbaijan and Turkey need to be improved. This is essential for us to defend our lands,” Canikli said.

News.Az

