Turkish Minister: “European country does not determine EU policy”

“European country does not determine EU policy.”

Report informs citing the Haber7 that the due statement came from Minister for EU Affairs Ömer Çelik responding to German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“It must be made very clear that one European country does not determine EU policy. It was a statement made by those who want to weaken the EU. Turkey may have problems with EU countries, but these problems should not be reduced to the countries themselves,” said Çelik.

“It causes a change in the strength of the union. The EU commission should not allow the problem between Germany and Turkey to reflect on the EU. This is contrary to the basic mechanism of the EU,” he continued.

Çelik stated that the customs union deal was about free trade, and should be beneficial to all parties.

“The customs union is not something we unilaterally want. This is about increasing free trade. It’s being treated as if updating the customs union is a prize and gift to Turkey. We want to continue if this progresses as a win-win deal,” the EU affairs minister said.

“We will implement the decisions we take within our Cabinet of Ministers concerning the customs union, which our Ministry of Economy is interested in. We have no rush regarding the customs union. This deal was supposed to be accelerated. No agreement was reached during the Obama period. It could not be reached during Trump’s period either,” he said.

