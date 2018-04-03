Turkish minister in talks with Ilham Aliyev - UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 13, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation headed by the Minister of Justice of Turkey Abdulhamid Gul.

According to Oxu.Az, the meeting underlined the successful development of friendly and fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey in all spheres and stated that close cooperation between law enforcement agencies, including the ministries of justice, would contribute to the development of bilateral relations.

During the conversation, Turkish Minister of Justice Abdulhamid Gul touched upon the importance of mutual visits between Azerbaijan and Turkey at all levels and said that this visit will serve to strengthen cooperation between our countries.

