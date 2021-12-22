Turkish minister of energy and natural resources visits grave of Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev

Turkey's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez, who is visiting Azerbaijan to attend the 1st Azerbaijan-Turkey Energy Forum, has visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to national leader, architect and founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state Heydar Aliyev.

He put a wreath at the tomb of national leader.

Minister Fatih Donmez also laid flowers at the grave of prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

Then the Turkish minister visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity and put flowers at their graves.

Flowers were also laid at a monument to the memory of the Turkish soldiers.

News.Az