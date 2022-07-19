Turkish minister of family and social services to visit Azerbaijan’s Shusha

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s Minister of Family and Social Service Derya Yanik will make a trip to Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

The minister herself made the announcement while speaking to journalists in the Azerbaijani capital Baku on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

She noted that relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan stand at the highest level in almost all areas.

“With their cooperation in the region, Azerbaijan and Türkiye are two countries that create an island of security both in the world and in the Turkic world and give confidence to their friends and worry to their enemies. We will develop and increase our relations with Azerbaijan in every field,” the minister added.

News.Az