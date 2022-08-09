Turkish Minister: Situation in the South Caucasus is an opportunity for Armenia

"There have been negotiations on Karabakh for 30 years. However, the mediators could not achieve anything," said Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar at the 13th Ambassadors' Conference held in Ankara, News.az reports.

"Finally, our Azerbaijani brothers started operations and liberated their land within 44 days. It is also an opportunity for Armenia in terms of peace in the South Caucasus," the minister added.

News.Az