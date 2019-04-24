Turkish minister talks on importance of BTK railway

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway not only links Turkey, Georgia and Azerbaijan, but also connects China and the countries of Central Asia with Europe, said Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey Mehmet Cahit Turhan, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

In his words, this makes the project a very significant initiative, especially given the strategic importance of the BTK railway corridor. The minister added that in the coming years, the importance of the BTK railway will be increasing.

On October 30, 2017, a solemn ceremony on the occasion of the opening of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway was held at the Baku International Sea Trade Port.

The BTK railway is built according to the Azerbaijani-Georgian-Turkish intergovernmental agreement. At the initial stage, the volume of freight traffic will reach 6.5 million tons of cargo, and up to one million passengers will be transported through this railway.

News.Az

