Turkish minister warns US against FETO

Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag says FETO is behind a money laundering operation.

Turkey’s justice minister on Thursday urged U.S. authorities to investigate on financial transactions made by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) to find out the extent of the group's alleged money laundering, according to Anadolu Agency.

Speaking to the foreign media representatives in Ankara, Bekir Bozdag said: “The sooner will the U.S. authorities investigate the money movements, tax and insurance conditions and financial transactions of this [FETO] organization, then they will realize that they have been facing a money laundering operation [of a bigger scale] than what we told them.”

Bozdag also said further investigation would reveal a tax evasion of FETO terrorist organization which he described as “against the U.S.”.

Bozdag warned the U.S. against FETO and said if the U.S. did not take necessary measures against this organization “it would have to take more serious measures 15 years later.”

Pointing out anti-Turkey campaigns in European countries and the U.S., Bozdag said these countries needed more objective and solid data from reliable sources.

“There are serious disinformation and a perception operation against us. We are now facing substituted perceptions instead of realities,” Bozdag said.

The Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), led by U.S.-based Fetullah Gulen, has been accused of orchestrating the defeated coup of July 2016 in Turkey that left at least 249 people martyred, and around 2,200 others wounded.

