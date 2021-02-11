Turkish MoD shares new footage of joint Turkish-Azerbaijani military drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey’s National Defense Ministry has disseminated a new video from the joint Winter Exercise 2021 attended by servicemen of the Separate Combined Arms Army (Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic).

“Our teams are ready for ‘Observer Day’ as part of the Winter Exercise-2021, which we are conducting jointly with brotherly Azerbaijan,” the Turkish ministry tweeted.

The ‘Observer Day’ will be held as part of the exercise on Feb. 11.

News.Az