Turkish MP suffers heart attack while speaking at Global Baku Forum

Turkish MP, former secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Ekmeleddin Ihsanoglu, whose health deteriorated while giving a speech at the 6th Global Baku Forum on Friday, has been admitted to the Central Clinic Hospital.

Cardiologist Firdovsi Ibrahimov of the Central Clinic Hospital told APA that Ihsanoglu has had a heart attack.

“Ihsanoglu is suffering from diabetes. He has had heart problems before but he has not taken them seriously. Now he’s had a heart attack. We provided immediate care to him as his blood vessel was completely blocked. We opened the vessel and placed a stent. He’s in the intensive care unit and is in stable condition,” said the cardiologist.

