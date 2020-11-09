Turkish National Defense Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan on State Flag Day (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkey's National Defense Ministry congratulated Azerbaijan on the State Flag Day.

"Heroic Azerbaijani brothers - Turks! We congratulate you on the State Flag Day! We are proud of you and congratulate you once again on your victory. We believe that the Azerbaijani flag will soon be waving throughout Karabakh. We are one nation, two states!", the ministry tweeted on Monday.

News.Az