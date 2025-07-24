Turkish nationals allowed to stay in Kazakhstan without visa for 90 days

Kazakhstan is updating its visa and migration rules to allow Turkish nationals to enter and stay in the country visa-free for up to 90 calendar days within a 180-day period. This new policy aims to strengthen cooperation with Türkiye and promote investment, tourism, and economic diplomacy between the two countries.

The amended rules, published for public discussion until July 28, 2025, also apply visa-free entry with varied durations for nationals from 66 countries, including the U.S., Australia, the UK, Germany, France, Japan, UAE, South Korea, Canada, and Italy—generally up to 30 days per visit and a total of 90 days within 180 days, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

For Iranian and Indian citizens, visa-free stays are limited to 14 calendar days per visit, not exceeding 42 days within 180 days.

Visitors staying beyond these limits must obtain a visa prior to arrival.

Kazakhstan’s population was recently reported at over 20.3 million as of June 2025.

