Turkish official addresses world community: Are you dumb? Deaf or blind?

Despite the Moscow agreement, Armenia’s armed forces, who are fleeing the battlefield in the clashes against the Azerbaijani Army, continue shelling the civilian population, said Mustafa Sentop, Speaker of Turkey’s Grand National Assembly.

Sentop made the remarks Tuesday at a plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

From the rostrum in the Azerbaijani Parliament, the Turkish parliament speaker addressed the entire world community. “I address the question to the whole world. What will you do if you do not condemn the steps of Armenia, which ignores your decisions? Are you dumb? Deaf or blind?”

News.Az