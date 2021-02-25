Turkish official calls Khojaly genocide ‘heaviest crime’ of last century

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Khojaly genocide is the most serious crime of the last century, said Chairman of the Grand National Assembly (Parliament) of Turkey Mustafa Sentop.

Sentop made the remarks during a commemorative ceremony held at the parliament on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

He stressed that Turkey will, together with Azerbaijan, spread the truth about this genocide.

“The whole world must learn the truth about this crime against humanity,” said Sentop.

On Feb. 25-26, 1992, the Armenian Armed Forces, supported by the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi city, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly.

As many as 613 civil residents, including 63 children, 106 women, and 70 old people were killed in the massacre, 1,000 people were injured, and 1,275 were taken, hostage.

News.Az