Turkish official urges Armenia to withdraw from Azerbaijani lands

Armenia must withdraw from the Azerbaijani lands, Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop told reporters in Baku.

A Turkish parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Sentop is paying an official visit to Azerbaijan.

The speaker noted that for 30 years the OSCE Minsk Group hasn't done anything to withdraw the Armenian armed forces from the occupied lands.

“Today, the Azerbaijani army is doing it. All Turkish people are praying for the Azerbaijani army. I am convinced that the Azerbaijani army will win,” he added.

