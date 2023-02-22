Turkish officials hail activities of Azerbaijani volunteers in quake-hit Kahramanmaras

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation headed by Governor of Turkish Samsun Province Zulkif Dagli, appointed to the province after the Feb. 6 earthquakes in Kahramanmaras, visited the camp of Azerbaijani volunteers, the Azerbaijani Youth Foundation told News.Az reports.

Dagli was accompanied by the Attorney General of Kahramanmaras Province Sedat Celik and the Chief of Police Omar Urhal.

The Turkish officials highly appreciated the activities of the Azerbaijani youth volunteer organizations providing assistance to the fraternal country in the disaster zone and expressed gratitude to them.

Azerbaijani youth volunteering in tent camps in disaster-affected regions, helping thousands of the quake survivors, unloading and sorting food, clothes, medicines and other necessary supplies at distribution points, providing water and hot drinks to the survivors, delivering aid to dozens of affected areas and provides other support services.

The volunteers are also actively involved in humanitarian activities, visiting dozens of villages, set up special tents to rehabilitate and effectively organize leisure for children affected by the earthquake, provide care and psychological support services to hundreds of children to minimize the shocks, and injuries they received during a natural disaster.

Besides, the volunteers with medical education, after providing first aid, refer local residents to professional doctors, and also serve the injured people in mobile pharmacies.

News.Az