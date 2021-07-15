Turkish officials mark anniversary of 2016 defeated coup in Turkey

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish officials on Thursday marked the fifth anniversary of the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, Anadolu Agency reported.

On Twitter, Vice President Fuat Oktay wished Allah's mercy on people who died for preventing "this disgraceful assault during the treacherous coup attempt on July 15," and shared a video honoring those killed during the coup bid night.

He also quoted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's remarks: "We have not seen or recognized any earthly power above the nation's will, neither we will."

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu issued a message, saying FETO's attempted coup "attacked the nation's will and democracy."

"… their dark plans failed before dawn, took a real blow with the development and determination to rebuild the future of our country after that night," he added.

Soylu also added that Turkey has a say in the production of unmanned aerial globally and is able to defend its international rights in various issues from Eastern Mediterranean to Libya.

He underscored that Turkey, as a beacon of hope for the oppressed, is able to defend its rights against the status quo desired to be established on its southern border.

The Interior Ministry has carried out 135,916 operations since the defeated coup the as part of the fight against FETO, he noted.

While more than 312,000 suspects arrested, some 99,000 of them were remanded, he added.

Turkey marks July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day with events nationwide to commemorate those who lost their lives beating back the putschists and to remember the bravery of the nation.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

News.Az