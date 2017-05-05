Turkish officials prepare for Erdogan, Trump meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Three of Turkey’s top officials set off on Friday to the U.S. ahead of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the country between May 15 and 17.

Chief of General Staff Hulusi Akar, intelligence chief Hakan Fidan and presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin are expected to meet with U.S. counterparts ahead of Erdogan’s visit, Anadolu Agency reports.

Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump will meet for the first time face to face later this month.

The two leaders are expected to discuss the extradition of the U.S.-based leader of the Fetullah Terror Organization, Fetullah Gulen, developments in Syria and Iraq plus the fight against terrorism.

Trump was one of the first international leaders to congratulate Erdogan over the Yes win in Turkey’s recent constitutional referendum.

News.Az

